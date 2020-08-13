Position: Finance and Administration Manager – FAM/HWWK/08/2020

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Finance and Administration Manager (FAM) reports to the COP and is responsible for overseeing all aspects of budgeting; financial management and reporting; contract/sub-award procurement and management; human resources management, asset management, logistics, and prime award compliance with terms and conditions of the award. The FAM oversees all activity operations. At a minimum, the Finance and Administration Manager should have the following:

Qualifications

Master’s degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, Human Resources, or other relevant fields.

Professional accountancy qualification (Certified Public Accountants – CPA, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants – ACCA, or equivalent membership of a recognized professional accountancy organization in good standing).

A minimum of 7 years of experience overseeing grantee compliance with donor requirements for activities of similar dollar value

A minimum of 7 years of experience supervising overall operations of donor-funded activities (e.g. teams of human resource, logistics, grant/contract, and finance staff).

Experience with USAID/PEPFAR funded grants, contracts, and/or cooperative agreements

Excellent financial management skills with strong analytical and computer skills, with emphasis on budgeting and financial analysis.

How to apply

To apply, please send your application, a detailed CV with three (3) referees and 2-year salary history, and email address and day telephone contacts to: – hr@hopewwkenya.org. Candidates are required to quote the title of the position being applied for on the subject line of the email. All applications must be received by 5:00 pm, 25th August 2020.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

**HWWK is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not request applicants to pay for consideration for employment.