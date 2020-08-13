Thursday August 13, 2020 – Former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi has revealed that she was nearly doused in Sulphuric acid during the City Hall Commotion.

While appearing on JKLive, Elachi further disclosed that her life was threatened by gun-wielding youth carrying a coffin, hell-bent on reducing the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to ashes.

“I didn’t say Governor, I said the chronicles of City Hall.”

“He is also complaining about the cartels.”

“The interests are beyond City Hall.”

“The interests are so external that you will find people rubbing shoulders with people.”

“That is the biggest challenge.”

“I thank God I’m alive today… there was sulphuric acid… had I not been saved that day, I wouldn’t be speaking to you today.”

“It would have been tossed at me but God that day said it was not my time,” she stated.

A section of MCAs stormed City Hall on July 28th and wanted to serve Speaker Beatrice Elachi with an impeachment notice signed by 59 members.

So bad were the chaos that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i withdrew licenses of officers involved in clobbering Mlango Kubwa MCA, Patricia Mutheu.

Mutheu sustained injuries during the fracas to the extent of being admitted in a hospital.

