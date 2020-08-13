Thursday, 13 August 2020 – Betty Kyallo’s sister, Mercy, has left Netizens wondering whether she embarrassed her elder sister intentionally after she posted a controversial photo online.

The photo, which was taken during their recent vacation at the Coast, shows Betty spreading her legs wide open and exposing her derriere in a yatch.

A bottle of Gilbeys, a cheap alcoholic drink that is associated with ratchet ladies from Eastlands, was lying next to her.

Rumours of bad blood between Betty and her sister have been going round on social media and this photo has left Netizens wondering whether she posted it intentionally.

Check out the controversial pic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST