Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested five suspects thought to be involved in electronic money fraud.

According to the DCI, the five who were identified as Samuel Githinji Njenga, Wilson Mugo Githinji, James Gitonga Maina, John Ngotho Kariuki and Ian Mbogo Kamau were nabbed on Wednesday within Pavab Apartments in Kasarani.

“They were found in possession of 1,720 unregistered Safaricom lines, 429 Airtel lines, five handsets and five laptops,” DCI’s statement reads in part.

All the suspects are in lawful custody and will be arraigned in court on Thursday (Today)

Earlier this month, detectives from the DCI’s Serious Crime Unit busted another gang of M-Pesa fraudsters in Njoro, Nakuru and Juja in Kimbu County.

The detectives arrested Jacktone Odhiambo Opondo at Belbur Nobility Flats near Egerton University in Njoro and recovered more than 3,000 Safaricom SIM cards.

In a simultaneous operation in Juja, the detectives arrested Millicent Wanjiru and John Karuku who are thought to be accomplices of the first suspect.

“It has been established that the gang has been getting national identity numbers from a loans App known as Scoppe, and using it to illegally register the acquired sim cards,” said the DCI.

“To execute their fraud, the suspects approach M-Pesa agents purporting to sell sim cards and other products at discounted prices, and then switch the agents’ M-Pesa phones before flushing their float.”

