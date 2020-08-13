Position: Customer Service Intern

Location: Nairobi

Type: Internship

Min. Experience: Student (College)

Job Description

Our Customer Service Centre supports our Property Management and Operations department in sales and marketing to increase our occupancy to over 95% at any one time in addition to enhancing our customer experience for our residents through quick issues resolution.

Qwetu has become the top choice for students looking for accommodation in Nairobi. It is designed to offer students comfort, community and learning. In everything we do, customer delight (not just service and satisfaction) remains our strategic differentiation. We delight our customers with amazing experiences to ensure that Qwetu continues to be the most-sought-after accommodation for students studying in Nairobi

Responsibilities

Driving customer acquisition through telesales, manage a large volume of both inbound and outbound call identifying potential customers and their details on our CRM

Providing excellent customer experience to all contacts (inbound and outbound) by providing accurate product information, responding to all queries by phone and email while upholding the Qwetu Brand

Engaging residents to follow up on their queries on maintenance, tenancy and updating the help-desk to close all issues using first time resolution tactics

Following up with potential and current customers on bill payments, rent reminders and collections

Identifying and escalate priority issues, routing calls to appropriate resource, following up customer calls where necessary, and documenting all call information according to standard operating procedures

Completing call logs, prepare and share call reports timely

Sharing any customer VOC for improvements

Channeling any customer pain points for resolution and keeps customer informed

Qualificationse

A current student in your third, fourth or final year in any Kenyan university or college studying Tourism, Hospitality, International Relations or any business related courses

Positive with a high-energy attitude

Resourceful, creative, with a knack for problem-solving

Proficient in Microsoft Office (especially MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

At least 18 years of age

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Self-directed and able to work without supervision

Energetic and eager to tackle new challenges

How to apply

Click here to apply