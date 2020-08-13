Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for Call Center Manager position for one of our clients.

Salary: 80k

Job Purpose: The Manager is responsible for the daily running and management of the Contact Centre through the effective use of resources, with responsibility for meeting, and setting, Contact Centre targets and planning areas of improvement or development;

The Manager has an appreciation of call/contact management practices and ability to make/contribute towards effective decisions concerning customer priority, performance service standards and call routing;

To drive coaching, training, motivating and staff retention;

To implement all re-engineering and process changes in the Contact Centre;

Manage Relationships from the Client and staff perspective;

Be available to the Contact Centre executives by being on the Call Centre floor for approximately 80% of the day;

Achieve and surpass performance targets of 85% Service Level.

Maintain minimum of 90% staff retention;

Setting and meeting performance targets for speed, efficiency and quality across all Contact Centre matrices;

Continuously liaise with the business units for which the call center supports;

Co-ordinate staff recruitment and motivate call Centre staff;

Managing the daily running of the call Centre; liaising with supervisors & team leaders to gather information and resolve issues;

Maintaining an up-to-date knowledge of industry developments, planning and managing change;

Reviewing the performance of staff, identifying staff training needs and planning training sessions;

Workforce Planning, including shift scheduling;

Coaching, motivating, developing and retaining staff;

Handling the most complex customer complaints or enquiries; and

Analyzing performance statistics and making decisions on the basis of these statistics.

Telesales Responsibilities

Meeting with sales managers to discuss Telesales strategies.

Training junior Telesales staff.

Writing sales scripts and customer answer sheets.

Implementing sales strategies.

Managing the Telesales team and assisting junior staff.

Monitoring the performance of the sales team.

Setting weekly and monthly sales targets.

Maintaining customer relationships.

Handling escalated customer complaints.

Compiling and presenting sales reports.

Qualification

At least a first degree from a recognized University.

Be good at Networking.

Be aware of the customer segmentation.

Have training and presentation skills.

Be a Team Player with good leadership skills.

Have good interpersonal communication and PR skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English and Kiswahili.

Basic computer skills, Microsoft Office is mandatory

Strong customer service orientation/management

Strong interpersonal and communication and leadership skills

Self-driven and highly energetic

Sound knowledge of product and operational procedures

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th August 2020.

Indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be invited