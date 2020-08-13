Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Laikipia Women Representative, Cate Waruguru, has pleaded with the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift a ban on Mitumba clothes importation.

The lawmaker, who dumped team Tanga Tanga two months ago, said the ban on importation of Mitumba, which was adopted as part of the COVID-19 containment measures, has hurt many businesses and subsequently households depending on the trade.

Waruguru appealed to Uhuru to put in place protocols that will see the importation of mitumba clothes, which are worn by a large portion of Kenyans, revived.

“To revive the economy, the mitumba sector must be considered, supported and allowed to run smoothly.”

“Majority of small businesses engage in sale of second-hand clothes.”

“The halted importation is, therefore, hurting this group of hardworking Kenyans,” she said.

The Government, through the Ministry of Trade temporarily banned the importation of second-hand clothes citing a risk of transmitting COVID-19 from China, which is the country of origin of most Mitumba clothes.

China was the origin of COVID 19 disease.

The Kenyan DAILY POST