Thursday, August 13, 2020 – RememberGoldalyn Kakuya, the girl living with albinism who emerged the best KCPE candidate in 2017?

Goldalyn, who was a pupil of St Anne Junior Lubao in Kakamega County, scored an impressive 455 marks out of 500 and was selected to join the Kenya High School.

However, she won the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta‘s scholarship and joined the posh Brookhouse School.

Well, the brilliant girl has emerged among the top of her class with near perfect scores in the final exams at the international school.

Clearly, the sky is the limit for this amazing and brainy girly.







