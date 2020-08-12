Wednesday, 12 August 2020 – A photo of Siaya Senator James Orengo wearing a torn coat has caused chaos on social media.

According to the photo that was taken during the contentious revenue sharing debate in the Senate, James Orengo wore a coat that was torn on the shoulder.

Netizens flooded social media with different opinions concerning the controversial photo.

Some claimed what matters is someone’s brains and not the type of dressing while others roasted Orengo badly, claiming that love for booze and old age is cathcing up with him.

