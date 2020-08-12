Wednesday August 12, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, of dire consequences should he continue abusing Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) boss, Major General Mohamed Badi.

Over the last three months, Sonko has been hurling insults at Major Badi, who was appointed as the NMS boss by the Head of State in March.

On Tuesday, Sonko spoke at the funeral of the late Gabriel Maina, a resident of Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums who died during the demolition of houses in the area and compared General Badi to late Iraq dictator, Saddam Hussein.

“So General Badi, please, we have lost one person.”

“I am in pain for his soul.”

“The County Government promises to ensure the family of the deceased is compensated.”

“Let us not play politics with peoples’ lives.”

“To the people saying I don’t respect the NMS, I just want to tell Saddam Hussein to respect the lives of Nairobians,” Sonko stated.

During a meeting at State House on Wednesday, Uhuru warned Sonko of comparing Badi to Saddam Hussein.

“He was warned with impeachment should he continue to abuse the NMS boss,” said a source from the meeting.

