Wednesday, 12 August 2020 – E-commerce is thriving across the globe and has changed how consumers buy products from sellers

Instead of wasting time going for shopping, goods are delivered at the comfort of your home just with a click of a button.

This lady, who is an e-c0mmerce consumer, ordered a dress online but it ended in tears after wearing it.

She didn’t know that such dresses don’t come with body shapes.

She posted a photo wearing the dress and urged plus size ladies like her to consider the shape of their bodies before ordering certain types of dresses online.

This is what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST