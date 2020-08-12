Wednesday, 12 August 2020 – Seasoned international flesh peddler, Huddah Monroe, is still eating life with a big spoon in Dubai, where she has been holed up for several months.

Despite the Government partially opening its airspace, Huddah is yet to come back to Kenya from Dubai, leaving a section of fans wondering how she is surviving there.

Netizens suspect that flesh peddling Huddah might have landed so many clients in Dubai and perhaps that’s why she doens’t want to come back come.

To stay revelant on social platforms, the petite socialite caused massive chaos after she posted a hot video shaking her famous derriere that is touched by only filthy rich men.

She posted the video and captioned it, ‘Shake what your mama gave ya! Coz dads don’t got asss..’

This lady can gerrit anytime, anyday.

Here’s the hot video.

