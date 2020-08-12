Wednesday August 12, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s family has mocked Deputy President William Ruto for claiming that members of the deep state are planning to rig his victory during the 2022 presidential elections.

On Tuesday, Ruto dared the “deep state” to bring it on, saying he has “God” and majority of Kenyans to back what he said was an unstoppable 2022 presidential campaign.

The deep state refers to powerful bureaucrats, political operatives and tycoons bankrolling Kenya’s elections.

It’s a group that the DP accused earlier this year and said that it was working to stop him from running, or if he does, winning, in the 2022 presidential poll.

Commenting on the issue, Raila Odinga jnr and his sister, Winnie Odinga, used twitter to send an indirect sardonic message to Ruto who seems to be getting desperate every day.

Here is what Raila Odinga Jnr shared on his page

There’s a deep state of affairs gong on right now!! @Winnie_Odinga #deepstate pic.twitter.com/tqj9tbOBVW — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) August 12, 2020

