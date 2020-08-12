Wednesday, 12 August 2020 – Notorious city criminal, Joseph Irungu, who is populalry known as Jowie, is enjoying freedom atleast for now after he was released on a bond of Ksh 2 Million,

Prior to his release, he stayed behind bars for more than one year after he was linked to the murder of city businesswoman, Monica Kimani.

Detectives established that Jowie was the last person to have come into contact with Monica Kimani, before she was brutally murdered.

He was also accused of trying to interfere with the murder scene and destoying crucial evidence that could have given detectives leads.

Jowie has made a comeback on Instagram and ladies are busy crushing on him.

He posted a series of photos enjoying life and ladies are reacting with impious comments and emojis.

‘They call you a murderer, I call you my all time crush.’ One lady commented.

‘Whole meal’ another lady commented.

Here are latest photos of Jowie that have left ladies crushing.









See some of the licentious comments from ladies.