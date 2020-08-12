Wednesday August 12, 2020 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kangata, has accused Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, of supporting a revenue sharing formula that will see Muranga and Nyeri Counties lose millions of shillings.

Murkomen is leading a group of Senators dubbed “Team Kenya” that is proposing that Sh 270 billion be shared using the previous parameters and all the remaining funds divided using the new formula.

This, he says, will see marginalised Counties lose fewer funds as the more populous regions gain something substantial.

However, the new proposals face objection from the likes of Kang’ata who have questioned why Nyeri and Muranga should lose money.

“Linturi and Murkomen new formula wants to punish Muranga and Nyeri counties. Why?”

“What wrong have we done to you?’ Kangata asked.

In response to Kangata, Murkomen, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, asked him to stop crying and discharge his duties as the Majority Whip.

“Stop your obsession with me.”

“You are now in leadership.”

“Respect by position as a backbencher and LEAD!,” Murkomen told Kangata.

