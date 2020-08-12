Wednesday, 12 August 2020 – A few years back, former Tahidi High actress, Jackie Matubia popularly known as Jolene, used to give Kenyan men sleepless nights.

She was among the hottest female celebrities in town back then, thanks to her curvy body and voluptous hips that kept men glued to their television sets.

However, her figure has diminished over the years and looking at the latest photo that she posted, she needs to do a serious workout.

Jolene attempted to pull a sexy stunt on Instagram but fans urged her to breathe because she was almost suffocating while trying to hide her bulging tummy.

‘Breathe mama, breathe,’ a lady commented.

Here’s a photo of Jolene almost suffocating while trying to hide her tummy.

