Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Media personality Mwanaisha Chidzuga has left tongues wagging with her reaction after her husband and former Garsen MP, Danson Mungatana, was arrested.

Hours after Mungatana was arrested by DCI detectives for obtaining money on false presence and forgery, Chidzuga pulled down photos of her and Mungatana from Instagram.

The former vocal legislator is accused of receiving Sh1 million from a woman by pretending to be in a position to help her secure a sh70 million tender in the military.

Her move has left Kenyan talking given that she had celebrated Mungatana’s 50 birthday over the weekend with a lovely message

She shared a loved up photo with Munatana and wrote:

“#Mumewangumzuri you are 50yrs old today.Thank you for being my pillar of strength, the love of my life and for your unconditional support.We love you and cheers to the next chapter of your life..

“One day we will tell our story Inshallah.

“Much Blessings #50looksgoodonyou,”

Following Mungatana’s dramatic arrest, the former K24 Swahili news anchor pulled down all his photos and posted a motivational quote suggesting that she will not be put down by anything.

“My motto today ‘I still rise and keep moving forward”..#womenwhowork #wcw ,” she wrote.

Mwanaisha has in the past stood by Mungatana after he was caught up in another shady deal but it seems she has had enough.

The Kenyan DAILY POST