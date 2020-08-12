Wednesday August 12, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has appointed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s aide, Eliud Owalo, as the acting party Secretary-General, following the resignation of Barrack Muluka.

Muluka, who has served as the ANC Secretary-General since 2018, resigned on Wednesday and said he has fulfilled all the assignments handed to him by the party during his appointment.

He added that his exit will now allow Musalia Mudavadi to give the party a new lease of life.

“I doubt I could add more value to what I have done so far.”

“Moreover, it is now fitting that the space around you should be de-congested.”

“This will allow you to make critical decisions on the population and leadership under the new constitution.” Mr Muluka said in his resignation letter.

Mr Muluka said that he had also written to the Registrar of Political Parties to strike out his name as the Secretary General as well as a member of ANC.

The appointment of Owalo as acting SG will give ANC a new lease of life because he is a brilliant campaign strategist.

