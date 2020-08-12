Wednesday August 12, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has said that there is nothing called the deep state in Kenya like what Deputy President William Ruto alleged on Tuesday.

Dr Ruto, who spoke at his Karen home when he met a delegation of religious leaders from Kajiado County, dared the deep state to bring it on, saying he has “God” and majority of Kenyans to back what he said was an unstoppable 2022 presidential campaign.

“I just want to tell them: ‘We’re waiting for you’.”

“This system, this deep state we are being told about, we are waiting for you,” Ruto said.

But Miguna said that in Kenya there is nothing like a deep state but a bunch of criminals who have made their names by stealing from Kenyans.

“Don’t compare the American CIA, National Security Agency, FBI and other security, intelligence and military agencies with the inept, corrupt and criminal @PoliceKE, NIS and other illiterates controlling the Kenyan SHALLOW STATE. There is no DEEP STATE in Kenya. Only criminals,” Miguna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST