Wednesday August 12, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director General, Mohammed Badi, have ended their rivalry and vowed to work together for the development of Nairobi.

Addressing a Press Conference on Wednesday, Sonko apologised to Badi and said the two had initiated a new working relationship after meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko said that he was misled by politicians who had fuelled ‘negative perceptions’ about the NMS boss.

“Maneno yote mabaya nimeongea kwa ndugu yangi Badi namwambia pole. Wanasiasa waliingilia katikati, siasa mbaya,” Sonko said.

“Haja yetu sisi ni maendeleo and going forward we will work together to serve Nairobi people.”

Badi said that he had put behind the differences that had transpired between him and the Governor and assured Sonko of a good working relationship.

“There is no hate between us and as you have heard our interest is to deliver services to the people of Nairobi and bring development,” Badi said.

The NMS boss affirmed that he will be seen more often with Sonko and the two will launch the Michuki Park on Friday together.

“Moving forward we will be on the ground together and that is what is expected of us to bring development in Nairobi,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST