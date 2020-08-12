Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Life is a cuisine. Some nibble at it. Some frown at while others like Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange are gobbling it with a big spoon.

This is after Classic FM radio presenter, Maina Kageni, gave Kenyans a brief description of the award winning journalist’s lavish mansion.

According to Maina, Jeff’s house is like a palace adorned with some of the rarest art collections.

To put it into perspective, Jeff’s house is bigger than Radio Africa CEO, Patrick Quarcoo’s house and Maina cannot keep calm.

Maina went on to warn Kenyans not to mistake Jeff’s calm and down to earth nature for someone who is struggling.

Speaking during his radio show, which he co-hosts with comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Mwalimu King’ang’i, Maina said:

‘Jeff Koinange’s house is a palace.”

“He has one of the most magnificent homes you will ever see.”

“And an art collection is so rare”

“You know his manners are that of a mzungu.”

“He even has a cigar museum, a distinctive whisky and wine museum.”

To which a shocked King’ang’i quipped

‘Ako na nyumba kubwa kuliko mdosi wetu?”

“Na pesa ya kutangaza?”

“How yet it’s the same job we are doing.”

“Kweli yeye ni mtangazaji sis wengime ni omutangazaji’

The Kenyan DAILY POST.