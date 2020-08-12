Wednesday August 12, 2020 – A section of Luhya community leaders has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to assist Sirisia MP, John Waluke, who was fined over Sh700 million for graft.

The leaders led by former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, urged the Head of State to come to the rescue of Waluke who was jailed for 67 years and ordered to pay a fine of Ksh 727 million.

This is after he was found guilty of stealing Sh 300 million through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

“Please save Mr Waluke Mr President,” Khawlale said.

Waluke’s wife, Roseline Waluke, had earlier revealed that she had been the target of numerous insults after she set up a pay bill number to help her husband raise funds for bail.

The politician’s family disclosed that they had managed to raise over Sh 250 million from well-wishers.

Waluke was jailed alongside Grace Wakhungu, former Vice President Moody Awori’s sister, who had reportedly raised Sh 800 million within one month.

