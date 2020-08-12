Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 679 new Covid-19 infections bringing Kenya’s total case load to 28,104.

Speaking on Wednesday during the daily briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr Mercy Mwangangi, said the new cases were detected from 6,590 samples.

The new cases consist of 658 Kenyans and 21 foreigners.

At the same time, Dr Mwangangi announced that 743 patients recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 14,610.

But on a sad note, 18 more patients have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 456.

Among the fatalities is Kamau Mugenda, who served as Director of Corporate Affairs at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

“We have lost an astute health worker who was working at KeMRI as Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kamau Mugenda.”

“He was an exemplary worker who will be remembered for his contributions in human resource development, automation of the institute’s processes and for infrastructural developments.”

“He is to be buried today,” Dr Mwangangi said.

Nairobi continues to lead in new infections after recording 349 cases followed by Kiambu with 69 and Kajiado with 35.

