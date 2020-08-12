Wednesday August 12, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Kenyans that he will not be derailed by politics in delivering his campaign pledges to Kenyans.

Speaking on Wednesday at KICC in Nairobi when he presided over the issuance of 2,100 title deeds to landowners in Nairobi County, Uhuru said nobody will stop him from fulfilling his promises to Kenyans before he goes home in 2022.

“I will deliver on my pledges.”

On Nairobi politics, the President asked Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to work with the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) in service delivery.

He said NMS is rolling out a comprehensive service delivery program that has seen it drill over 200 boreholes to provide free water, kick start the construction of 21 new hospitals and upgrading of access roads across the city in recent months.

NMS Director General, Maj Gen. Mohamed Abdalla Badi, said his agency is committed to continue implementing the mandate given to it by the Government.

He said the title deeds being issued to landowners in Nairobi will help unlock the city’s business and investment potential.

