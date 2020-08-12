Wednesday, August 11, 2020 – Controversial Kenyan singer, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has stated that she’s desperate for another baby.

The vocal singer turned business lady, who is a mother of five – two sons and three daughters – has confessed that she is desperate for baby number six.

Taking to Instagram, Akothee revealed that she had a dream that she was in labour for over 2 hours.

The self-declared President of single mothers went on to state that the dream is a message from God.

However, she has several questions like the man who will impregnate her and whether her age will allow her to carry another pregnancy.

Read her post below.

“How can this dream wake me up ,I have been up since 3.00 am , I was in labour for over 2 hours ,I woke everyone up everyone , I could see traces of my baby coming , when I was about to step out I just woke up and found my ugly self alone NKT 🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦. I think I am really ready for this baby now , this dream must be a God sent

My ovaries been jumping up and down, I admire pregnant women, even while driving ,I would stop and great them.

The only problem I have now is

” The outcome of the baby thing , the fear of the unknown

1. My age ,Can I endure pregnancy challenges again?

2. Responsibilities ” who will feed & take care of me & my children when pregnancy goes wrong

3, am I opening another avenue of drama in my life ?

4. Will I have a perfect nanny to take care of my child 🤦🤦,I won’t mind travelling with her though

5. Who is the father I AM TIRED OF DRAMA

PLEASE TRANSLATE THIS DREAM FOR ME”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.