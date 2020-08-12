Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested former Garsen MP, Danson Mungatana, for fraud related activities.

The former legislator, who has fallen into hard times after losing his seat, was arrested on Tuesday in a city hotel alongside Collins Paul Waweru.

Mungatana and his co-accused are said to have obtained Sh1 Million from a business woman identified as Everlyne Njoki after convincing her that they can help her secure a Sh70 million military tender to supply cereals and building materials.

“DCI Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Danson Mungatana and Mr. Collins Paul Waweru for the offence of obtaining money by false pretences, forgery and making of a false document.”

“The two with others who are still at large were arrested after their victim presented to a security agency tender documents purported to have originated from them but were found to be fake after scrutiny.”

“Before presenting the fake tender documents, the victim had allegedly paid Ksh 1,000,000 so as to be assisted to win a Ksh 70M cereals and building tenders and was to pay another Ksh 1,000,000 before detectives pounced on the two at a hotel in the CBD” said DCI.

This is not the first time that Mungatana is finding himself in trouble over a shady deal.

Last year, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested and presented him in court over alleged theft of Sh51.5 million from Kilifi County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST