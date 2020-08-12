Job Title Front Office/ Telesales Assistant,

Nature Of Job Full Time,

Industry Pharmaceutical,

Salary Kes 25,000.00-30,000.00,

Job Location Nairobi,

Summary

A pharmaceutical company in Nairobi is looking to fill the role of a Front Office Assistant who will also perform telesales duties in the company.

Responsibilities

Front Office Duties

Handle all front office duties

Attending to telephone calls and transferring them to the respective extensions.

Receive clients and visitors and direct them accordingly

Filing and retrieval of documents.

Ensuring the Admin office is always tidy and well organized.

Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude

Assisting clients in finding their way around the office

Doing a variety of administrative tasks including copying, typing, taking notes

Provide excellent customer service

Scheduling appointments

Telesales Duties

Telesales- reaching potential clients through effective telephone marketing

Explain the products to customers via telephone

Develop creative pitches and propositions and follow up with existing customers

Ensure creativity in reaching out new customers

Sell the company’s products on phone

Sell to random callers and close business

Close business and do follow ups

Qualifications

Diploma in Business Management or any other field

2-3 years of work experience in front office/ Admin Assistant/Receptionist

Experience in Telesales or Telemarketing will be an added advantage

Presentable with excellent customer service skills

Excellent communication skills

Good telephone skills

Outgoing, confident with a knack for closing business

Good interpersonal skills and a team player

How To Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.