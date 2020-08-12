Job Title: Finance Manager (Manufacturing Industry)

Job Location: Mombasa

Job Summary: We are looking to hire an extremely organized and a strong believer and enforcer of processes for the role of Finance Manager.

Your key role will be to carry out financial reporting and to further develop and improve the Finance Department of the company. You will adopt work-processes and implement structures and systems to support the flow of these work processes.

To achieve this, the ideal candidate would have prior experience in the implementation of IT systems and be able to manage a team of skilled accountants within the Finance Department.

Roles and Responsibilities

With a very strong foundation in financial reporting and management accounting, the key responsibilities of the Finance Manager will include but not limited to the following;

Prepare and manage monthly reconciliations using accounting software and its inventory and sales software integrations.

Adopt the company’s control processes to produce timely and accurate monthly accounts

Lead IT projects involving more departments within the company

Oversee taxation issues for the company

Process account payables and account receivables

Process petty cash controls

Prepare cash flow models

Further develop the finance department by consolidating more of the company’s routine activities into the finance department

Qualifications and Skills

Certified Public Accountant with minimum 8 -12 years of professional experience with financial reporting and management reporting in a large firm

Experience in auditing and with implementation of financial policies and procedures to ensure the business is operating efficiently

Experience in driving projects with an IT angle across departments in large organization(s)

Personal Attributes

Should have a good track record of coaching and developing people to reach difficult goals

Ability to build effective working relationships and collaborate with relevant stakeholders.

Strong planning skills with experience setting and tracking monthly goals, and forecasting future departmental needs.

Should be a dynamic person who is excited to learn and pick up new skills.

Must be willing to help wherever needed to solve arising problems and harness business opportunities.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to strictly send their CV and cover letter to careers@hrmconnection.com by 24th August 2020.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.