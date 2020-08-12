Wednesday, 12 August 2020 – Notorious Kenyan rapper,Timmy T Dat, is in trouble after feminists called for his arrest, accusing him of disprecting women.

The fading rapper, whose music career is diminishing fast, was condemned on various social platforms and moral police Ezekiel Mutua asked to act immediately, after he was recorded touching video vixen’s ‘Nunu.’

In the rauncy video, Timmy is seen placing his hand on the video-vixen’s ‘Nunu’.

He tries to play with it before the lady pushes him away.

Watch the video that has caused chaos on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST