Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, is reported to have parted ways with his beautiful wife, Marya Prude, a few months ago.

Raburu was allegedly having an affair with an unidentified Ugandan lady despite portraying the image of a noble family man.

According to the grapevine, the 10 over 10 show presenter kicked his wife of three years out after she confronted him for cheating.

However, several months down the line, neither he nor Marya has confirmed the rumors.

Raburu had the opportunity to set the record straight in an interview on Jalang’o’s YouTube Channel but he declined to confirm or deny if he is still married or not.

When Jalang’o asked him if he’s dating, Raburu said that the only way he will talk about his relationship status is when both parties are present on the same set.

“What do you mean, I’m dating? Everybody knows my situation.

“And the only way that will be fair to talk about it is if all parties are here.

“But when the opportunity arises I will talk about it because, I think that there are ups and downs in everything, there is nothing that is absolutely smooth.

“And the reason why I will talk about it eventually… when I am ready…candid and raw.

The Kenyan DAILY POST