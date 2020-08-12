Sales & Customer Care Executive

Job Summary: Sales & Customer Care Executive will be responsible for promoting and selling all products to buyers and retailers.

They must have strong appreciation and be comfortable with hair and beauty products.

They should be able to efficiently handle clients both on phone (tele-sales) and face-to-face.

They will be expected to work with the marketing team and will be from time to time expected to conduct product demonstrations to generate an interest in products among customers and retailers.

Some essential functions include:

1. Determining customer needs and buying potential;

2. Developing customer relations by educating the customers about products and prices;

3. Answer customers’ questions and handling service situations when required;

4. Liaising with production manager to ensure B2B customers are well stocked at all times

5. Preparing transaction reports and maintaining expense accounts – that is using the system to generate quotations, invoices and receipts

6. Ensuring all debt is collected in a timely manner

7. Working effectively to expand customer base and meet set targets.

8. After sales services to ensure client satisfaction.

9. Fun and happy disposition a must!

Skills requirements:

Excellent communication skills

Organization skills

Problem solving skills

Interpersonal skills

Ability to quickly acquire product skills

Ability to remain calm and pleasant at all times

Computer literate

At least years or relevant sales training or experience in the hair & or the equivalent combination of education and experience is highly preferable

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject line as “ SALES & CUSTOMER CARE EXECUTIVE”