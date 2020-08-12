Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – There was drama at the Likoni Suspension Bridge construction site on Wednesday after one of the Chinese Engineers tried to blockTransport CAS Wavinya Ndeti from leaving the site.

The Chinese contractor complained that the CAS did not inform them that he was visiting the site in advance and tried to block her from leaving.

Mvita Deputy County Commissioner, Charles Monari, who had accompanied Wavinya tried to explain to the Chinese man that Wavinya is a senior Government official but he refused to budge.

Monari had to shove off the stubborn Chinese contractor so that Wavinya could leave the construction site.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST