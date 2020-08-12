Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – A mourner who threatened to assault asecurity guard at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) mortuary has been fined Sh10, 000 or a three month jail sentence for creating disturbance.

The man identified as Vincent Obiro Songor was handed the sentence by Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera Law Courts after pleading guilty to the charges.

According to a police report, the accused grabbed a security guard identified as Peter Maroa by the collar and threatened to beat him up after the complainant stopped a hearse to enquire on the visit.

Obiro alighted as the guard was talking to the driver and in a fit of rage, started roughing him up.

The guard was rescued by his colleagues who nabbed Obiro and had him locked up at the KNH Police Post.

The accused pleaded for leniency saying that he is mourning and needed in the funeral arrangements of his deceased relative.

