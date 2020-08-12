TECHNICAL AUDITOR (Grade 4)
Responsibilities
- Assist in the development of annual audit plans and ensure that they are implemented as required
- Ensure compliance Ensure compliance/adherence to internal audit policies and procedures
- Assist in the preparation of internal audit plans and ensure they are adhered to
- Assist in investigation into fraud, misappropriations, resource wastage and underutilization
- Carry out regular routine audit of operation, non-revenue reduction and customer accounts
- Undertake general and special audit assignments as directed
- Follow up the implementation of audit recommendations within designated units
- Verify/observe assets and liabilities requisition delivery, utilization and stock taking exercise
- Examine the system in place to ensure safe guard of Company assets
- Prepare reports as directed by the supervisor
Qualifications
- Must be a CPA II section 4 of equivalent from a professional body.
- Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting option) or any related field
- Has shown merit and ability over a period of at least three (3) years’ as Assistant Auditor or in any Audit area.
- Experience in Water Service Provision company is a plus
How To Apply
Qualified and interested applicants may apply by enclosing a cover letter, a detailed resume, copies of academic and professional certificates and testimonials and names and addresses of three ( 3) referees (including telephone and email contacts) to Managing Director,Siaya Bondo Water &Sanitation Company ,P.O.BOX 214-44060 SIAYA OR hr@sibowasco.co.ke
All applications should be received not later than 21st August 2020 only shortlisted applicants will be contacted