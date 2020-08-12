TECHNICAL AUDITOR (Grade 4)

Responsibilities

Assist in the development of annual audit plans and ensure that they are implemented as required

Ensure compliance Ensure compliance/adherence to internal audit policies and procedures

Assist in the preparation of internal audit plans and ensure they are adhered to

Assist in investigation into fraud, misappropriations, resource wastage and underutilization

Carry out regular routine audit of operation, non-revenue reduction and customer accounts

Undertake general and special audit assignments as directed

Follow up the implementation of audit recommendations within designated units

Verify/observe assets and liabilities requisition delivery, utilization and stock taking exercise

Examine the system in place to ensure safe guard of Company assets

Prepare reports as directed by the supervisor

Qualifications

Must be a CPA II section 4 of equivalent from a professional body.

Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting option) or any related field

Has shown merit and ability over a period of at least three (3) years’ as Assistant Auditor or in any Audit area.

Experience in Water Service Provision company is a plus

How To Apply

Qualified and interested applicants may apply by enclosing a cover letter, a detailed resume, copies of academic and professional certificates and testimonials and names and addresses of three ( 3) referees (including telephone and email contacts) to Managing Director,Siaya Bondo Water &Sanitation Company ,P.O.BOX 214-44060 SIAYA OR hr@sibowasco.co.ke

All applications should be received not later than 21st August 2020 only shortlisted applicants will be contacted