Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Champions League quarter-finals action gets underway tonight with a mouth-watering clash pitting Atalanta and PSG.

The one-legged clash will be played at the Estadio da Luz after the remainder of UEFA's showpiece competition was switched to Lisbon in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG are aiming to keep alive their quest for an unprecedented quadruple having claimed all the three domestic honours on offer this season.

On the other hand, Atalanta, who have been a revelation this campaign, are aiming to progress to the semi-finals for the first time ever in their history.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-4 PSG

PSG have not won a single game against Italian opposition in the competition in six attempts but we are backing them to end that hoodoo tonight.

While Atalanta will not be pushovers as they have proved throughout the season, we reckon they will fall short against the star studded PSG side.

We also expect plenty of goals as Atalanta have been scoring for fun.

See more tips below and

SE1 (20:00) Djurgarden v Mjallby -1

SCP (21:45) Rangers v St.Johnstone -1

ECL (22:00) Atalanta v PSG –Over 2.5

GOOD LUCK and