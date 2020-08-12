Kenya Orient Insurance Limited

Job Title: Assistant Manager – Finance

Reports To: Head of Finance and Administration

Overall Responsibility: The position is responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective and efficient financial management system. The position is required to provide financial information and reports to senior management to support effective decision-making, planning and control.

The position is also required to implement and maintain sound financial management controls and ensure that these control are adhered to by all staff.

Key Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities

1. Monitoring of creditors / debtors accounts, cash position, payments control, investment of cash surplus.

2. Cash flow reports to portray the cash position of the company on Daily basis.

3. Manage cash inflows and outflows to ensure optimum levels of liquidity and investments.

4. Ensure the company operates at a positive cash flow at all times.

5. Review all monthly Treasury J/V’s and interest calculations.

6. Build asset-liability infrastructure to assist in the development of asset mixes for the various portfolios managed by the investment team.

7. Proposed deposits placements and bond investments and be responsible for trade confirmations and settlements.

8. Ensure month end accruals schedule and reconcile with the system and Posting of all Treasury related transactions.

9. Monitoring all expenditure and financial transactions in relation to approved budget and financial management guidelines/policy and inform management to take corrective action.

10. Annual budget to management and the board to provide projection of income and expenditure for the following year on an annual basis.

11. Facilitate the preparation of budgets and financial plans of the company and overseeing strict adherence to the budgets and plans.

12. Ensure at all times that revenue grows faster than expenditure growth.

13. Ensure timely and accurate recording of financial transactions and compliance with international accounting standards and other relevant regulations.

14. Preparation and presentation of financial statements to the management, board and regulatory agencies.

15. Developing an effective cash flow/control systems, creditor/debtor policies and guidelines and a fixed assets register.

16. Periodic review of policies and procedures to ensure their relevance to the business strategy and changing organizational needs.

17. Monitor financial risk exposures through monthly risk reporting and suggest ways to manage financial risk.

18. Review of bank reconciliations.

19. Periodic review of bank and IPF’s signatories to ensure they are up to date.

20. Maintain bank account documentation, including operational contact lists for each bank and account keeping updated on a regular basis.

21. Leading and motivating the finance team to ensure achievement of department objectives in alignment with company strategy.

22. Undertakes complex analysis and traces performance implications through complex data, or in dealing with complex situations. Applies analytical tools or techniques to analyses a range of data.

23. Ensure you Look objectively at every side of an idea or situation to ensure that all outcomes are thoroughly assessed before deciding on the appropriate course of action.

24. Maintaining good rapport with internal and external customers and handling their queries.

Requirements

Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent

CPA(K) or equivalent

7 years’ relevant experience, 3 of which should be at Section Head level and above

How to Apply:

If you are interested in the position and have the required qualifications, skills and experience, kindly CLICK HERE and apply on or before Tuesday, August 18, 2020.