Wednesday August 12, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Barrack Muluka has resigned.

In a statement to Kenyans on Wednesday, Muluka said the Musalia Mudavadi led party needs a fresh start ahead of 2022 polls.

“I doubt that I could add more value to what I have done so far.”

“Moreover, it is now fitting that the space around you should be decongested.”

“This will allow you to make critical decisions on the population and leadership of the party under the new constitution,” he said.

Muluka said his resignation will ease Mudavadi’s burden of making personal political choices in the lead up to the 2022 elections.

“As part of giving you the necessary latitude on the arduous political journey ahead, I have now decided to step aside and move on to other horizons,” he said.

“This therefore is my formal letter of resignation both as Secretary General and a member of ANC.”

Muluka instructed the Registrar of Political Parties to strike out his name in both capacities.

“…please note, that I do not now belong to any political party or organisation,” he said.

Muluka wished the party well on the rest of the ‘competitive journey’ ahead

