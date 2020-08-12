Job Title Accountant,

Nature Of Job Full Time,

Industry Car Dealer,

Salary Kes 50,000.00-60,000.00,

Job Location Nairobi,

Job Summary

Our client, a company that deals with motor vehicles is looking for a pro-active Accountant whose key roles will be to gather financial data, prepare and issue financial statements in accordance with legal guidelines, manage accounts payables and receivables, ensuring that transactions are correctly entered in internal systems and that balance sheets are regularly reconciled. He/She will be required to have excellent attention to detail and well organized, along with knowledge of financial accounting and reporting best practices. The successful accountant must be able to join the company immediately and adapt quickly to the new environment.

Responsibilities

File statutory returns in a timely manner as per the norms of the governing bodies. (VAT/PAYE/NSSF/NHIF/P9)

Prepare monthly financial statements, reports and records by collecting, analyzing and summarizing account information

Bank Reconciliations

Recording and maintaining the accounting transactions

Managing the company’s petty cash flow

Generate invoices and make timely follow-ups on accounts receivables and payables

Performing variance analysis and preparing account reconciliations

Payroll Management in Liaison with the HR personnel

Auditing and verification of documents

Documenting and monitoring internal controls in support of the auditing team

Financial analysis on a requested basis

Submitting regular Reports to the management as required

Making recommendations based on analysis and status of reserves, assets and expenditures

Identify and provide strategic work solutions to improve the operations

Preparing special financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends

Qualifications

Degree in Finance or Accounting

Professional qualifications- CPAs or ACCA

3-5 years’ experience in a very busy accounting environment

Knowledge of Quick books ,Sage, Pastel accounting packages

Strong analytical, communication and leadership skills

High degree of honesty and integrity

Proven administrative, leadership and management ability in the areas of strategic planning and organizational development

Ability to develop, monitor and maintain management information systems and procedures

Ability to work on own initiative and under pressure

How To Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.