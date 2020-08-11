Tuesday August 11, 2020 – The children of the late Changamwe MP, Ramadhan Kajembe, have demanded an apology from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in 14 days without which they threatened to sue him.

Kagwe, during a press briefing on August 9th, 2020, had cited a case of a son who refused to accept a positive Covid-19 diagnosis and infected his elderly parents, who have since passed on.

“He (the son) refused to self-isolate which led to the infection of his sister and parents.”

“Unlike him, they are elderly and as usual with underlying conditions so they were impacted more.”

“As we speak, this family has lost the one elderly family member, the head of the household just two weeks after burying his mother,” Kagwe disclosed.

Speaking from the late MP’s home, the children expressed displeasure at Kagwe’s sentiments which they stated had attracted stigmatisation.

The family acknowledged that both Kajembe and his wife had died of Covid-19 and asked the Government to allow them time to mourn.

“It is unfortunate that a whole Cabinet Secretary can come out and issue a mere statement that a young man who brought coronavirus to his parents.”

“We are urging the CS to withdraw these sentiments against my family,” one of Kajembe’s sons stated.

The family was also bitter that Governor Mike Sonko posted Kagwe’s sentiments on his official account and attached photos of Kajembe’s burial.

Led by Kajembe’s children – Harun Kajembe, Sudi Kajembe, Mohammed Kajembe, Fatma Kajembe and their brother- in-law Mabruk Juma – they demanded that the CS and Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko apologise within the next 14 days, failure to which, they will take legal action.

“Death is inevitable.”

“It is very sad that the Cabinet Secretary will accuse our brother of killing our parents.”

“You can only imagine the kind of stigma this has brought to our family,” Harun stated.

Contrary to Kagwe’s sentiments, the family said that their brother contracted Covid-19 but immediately self-isolated in one of the hospitals in Mombasa.

Kajembe died on August 7th, 2020, at the Pandya Hospital, two weeks after his first wife, Mama Aziza Kajembe, died.

The Kenyan DAILY POST