Tuesday, 11 August 2020 – Kenyans have flooded social media and aired their opinions concerning Njogu Wa Njoroge’s affair with Mary Lincoln.

The wealthy presenter, who reportedly earns Ksh 1 million per month, divorced his first wife, a woman who supported him through thick and thin, after falling in love with Mary, a gold-digger who masquerades as a gospel singer.

Sources within the Kikuyu gospel music industry informed us that Mary has slept with popular Kikuyu celebrities in both the secular and gospel world.

A man has lectured Njogu Wa Njoroge after he divorced his first wife for Mary, whom he describes as a slay queen.

While commenting on a throwback photo of Njogu and his first wife, he noted that she was very supportive even when he had nothing.

He concluded with a Kikuyu proverb, predicting that his marriage with Mary Lincoln will end in tears.

This is what he posted.

