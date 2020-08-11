Tuesday, 11 August 2020 – Gospel songstress, Mary Lincoln, was previously married to a Mr Lincoln Kamau, who divorced her over infidelity.

According to well placed sources, the light skinned songstress was once busted having sex with Njogu Wa Njoroge by her ex-husband at a hotel in Naivasha.

Lincoln got fed up tolerating a cheating woman and gave her space, to do what she wished to do, by divorcing her.

Mary Lincoln’s ex-husband has responded after the popular presenter made their union official over the weekend.

He described his ex-wife as second hand goodies and bragged that he owned her for 13 years and so, Njogu Wa Njoroge is feasting on left overs.

See his comment, LOL!!

The Kenyan DAILY POST