Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – The Europa League action continues tonight with two mouth-watering quarter final clashes lined up.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to book their spot in the semi-finals when they take on Sevilla in Duisburg on tonight.

Wolvesbeat Greek giants Olympiacos 1-0 in the second leg after a 1-1 draw in the first leg to qualify for their first European quarter-finals in 48 years while Sevilla dumped out Roma from the competition to ensure that they would be present at this stage.

The other clash will see Ukrainians Shakhtar Donetsk, who beat Wolfsburg 5-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 face off with Swiss side, Basel, who sidestepped Frankfurt in the earlier round for a place in the semis.

Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Sevilla

Wolves have had an excellent run in Europe this season but they come up against Sevilla, who are five-time Europa League champions.

The Spanish side has also been in good form, having finished fourth in the La Liga this season and we reckon they will edge out Wolves with a narrow win.

