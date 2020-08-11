Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has recounted how he was dramatically kicked out as Majority Leader in the Senate and replaced by Samuel Poghisio in May.

Speaking during an interview with Comedian Jalang’o on the latter’s YouTube channel, Murkomen recounted how he was embarrassed

“My personal belongings were removed from the office in my absence.”

“My staff were fired pronto.”

“Thankfully, my official car was undergoing repairs and a new one was arriving that Friday.”

“I had been using my personal car for six months.”

“I think it could have been embarrassing if they came to take it.”

“But I did not have a chase car.”

“I refused several bodyguards,” he said.

The youthful and vocal Senator, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto and one of the fiercest critics of the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, said President Uhuru could have handled the issue in a more diplomatic manner.

After his fate was sealed, a visibly angry Murkomen castigated President Uhuru and accused him of orchestrating his ouster.

“If the greatest achievement of the President of Kenya is to demonstrate to the people of this country that I have removed my Majority Leader, that I’m a big man, Mr. Speaker, the President is already a big man and I’m just the son of a squatter,” he said.

“I want to say now that Murkomen is out of the way, deliver for the people of Kenya, I will not be your stumbling block, allow all the bills that have been passed unconstitutionally to come to the house,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST