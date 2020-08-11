Tuesday August 11, 2020 – Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has resigned from her position today.

Elachi tendered her resignation as Nairobi Speaker to President Uhuru Kenyatta, citing threats to her life and the family.

“This morning, I want to humbly tender my resignation to President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“Sir, it gives me great pleasure to have served as the speaker for Nairobi County from September 2017 when we finished the election to date.”

“We have seen tremendous change and also challenges.”

“With the coming in of NMS, I believe Nairobi will transform into a better capital city.”

“Sir, notwithstanding, for the last few days we have seen lots of conflicts and even life threatening incidences.”

“I humbly tender my resignation,” she announced in a short live press conference.

She also revealed that her children had left the house after several threats to their lives but calmness within City Hall had returned.

Elachi appointed her deputy, John Kamangu, to be the acting speaker for continuity of services.

She asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider her for future appointments in his administration.

“If I am given another role to serve, I shall respect it and execute the functions diligently,” she explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST