Monday, August 10, 2020 – Ministry of Health acting Director General, Dr. Patrick Amoth, issued three conditions that recovered Covid-19 patients must meet before returning to work.

Dr. Amoth stated on Monday that the recovered patient must not exhibit any Covid-related symptoms.

“At 10 days after the onset of your symptoms, you should not be having fever and you should not be on any medication that reduces fever like paracetamol or Brufen.”

“If you had a cough or difficulty in breathing, those symptoms should have improved in the past three days before considering returning to work,” Dr. Amoth explained.

Secondly, if a person who tested positive for Covid-19 but has remained asymptomatic 10 days after their Covid-19 diagnosis, he/she is free to return to work.

“Criteria number three is what we call the test-based criteria where 10 days after your Covid-19 diagnosis you have repeated a test for Covid-19 and it is negative, after 24 hours you do another test and it is negative then you are good to go back to work,” he explained.

While Kenya’s COVID-19 curve is yet to start flattening, the number of recoveries has been on the rise.

For the last two days, Kenyan has recorded over 1,500 recoveries bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 13,495.

The Kenyan DAILY POST