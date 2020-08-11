Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Kenyan singer and business lady, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has made it clear that she cannot keep her relationships private.

The self-declared president of single mothers states that she will come out and make public any man she is in a relationship with even if the man wants to keep it private.

“I wish to have someone hold my hands, both in public and private. Hii mambo ya kufichwa fichwa kama ARVs sitaki.”

“I will come out in public and introduce you, if you don’t want to introduce me.” Akothee wrote.

Madam Boss, as she calls herself, went on to advise her fellow women not to entertain any relationship in which a man hides them, describing such men thieves.

“If a man isn’t proud of you in public, then let him not ask for your goodies in private, we don’t want thieves. They will steal your things, your heart, your freedom and your peace,” she added.

Read her post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST