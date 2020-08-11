Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Singer Wilson Abubakar Radido who is popularly known as Willy Paul has introduced his son to the world for the first time as he turns two years old.

The controversial entertainer shared a photo of his adorable son called King Damian Radido Ouma on Instagram and wished him a happy second birthday.

“Help me wish my son a happy birthday fam.. he just turned 2yrs …

“I love you KING DAMIAN RADIDO OUMA.

“The best gift that the Lord’s given me so far!!!

“May you live to be a great and intelligent man…?

“May the Lord that I serve watch over you for the rest of your days! NAKUPENDA kijana… happy 2nd birthday…” wrote Willy Paul.

While this is the first time the singer is posting his son’s photo on social media, he disclosed in a past interview that he had a son but decided to keep him out of the limelight.

However, the baby’s mother remains a secret and when Willy Paul was recently pressed to divulge more details about her, he simply said, “Wewe jua niko na mtoto mzungu mahali.”

See the photo of the adorable boy below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST