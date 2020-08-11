Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has opened up on his dating days back in campus where he met his wife, Gladys.

Murkomen revealed the fine details of his love life yesterday in an interview with Comedian Jalang’o on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“I married my classmate at the University of Nairobi.”

“We met in 2000 and got married about nine years later.”

“She is my best friend.”

“She got a proper job before me and stood with me on the financial front.”

“She sent me fare and even bought the first car we used. I appreciate her for all the support,” Murkomen said.

In a past interview, Murkomen said that it was love at first sight although she resisted his advances in the beginning.

“I met my wife the day I joined campus and it was love at first sight.

“She was my classmate and although she resisted my advances at first, I eventually had a breakthrough in my second year.”

“We dated for six years before we got married.”

Murkomen and his wife have three kids – two boys and a girl.

