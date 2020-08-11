Tuesday August 11, 2020 – Beatrice Elachi has resigned as Nairobi County Assembly Speaker.

In a press briefing this morning, Elachi said she can no longer hold on to the Speaker’s position because she was being threatened from right, left and center.

The outgoing Speaker has faced many threats of impeachment, some which have resulted in chaotic scenes at City Hall.

Recently, a fight ensued as a section of Nairobi MCAs attempted to serve a notice of an impeachment motion to Elachi.

At least four policemen kicked, dragged and clobbered Mlango Kubwa MCA, Patricia Mutheu, during the drama.

In a message to Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, she advised him to let God use him for good since he was only a steward of the office.

She also asked for forgiveness from MCAs for any wrongs she may have done in the execution of her duties and also extended an olive branch to those who had offended her.

Elachi also thanked Nairobi County Assembly staff and residents of Nairobi for supporting her through her tenure.

“Today I leave with my head high unlike last time,” she stated.

She added that she would not embark on her political career in Dagoretti North Constituency for now but only time will tell.

