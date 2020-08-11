Monday, 10 August 2020 – Religion has been turned into a scam as shameless vultures, who are disguised as Men of God, stage-manage miracles to fool their brainwashed congregants.

There are so many fake pastors across the globe who are preying on brainless faithfuls through stage-managed miracles.

This shameless pastor is among the rogue preachers who are misusing the Word of God to enrich himself like Kanyari, Ng’ang’a, Kiuna and others.

See the fake miracle that he performed in the pulpit to fool his congregants.

No wonder God is punishing us with strange pandemics like coronavirus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST